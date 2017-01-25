PHOTOS: Hundreds rally in state Capitol rotunda in support of school choice

Hundreds of students and education leaders gathered in the state Capitol rotunda Wednesday, rallying in support of school choice.

The rally, which coincided with National School Choice Week, included remarks from Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

Many of the attendees, which included a mix of kindergarten through 12th-grade students, donned bright yellow scarves bearing the name of the week.

Griffin, who called Arkansas "school choice country," said that while the state has made progress when it comes to school choice, the battle continues.

"At the end of the day, parents simply want the decision over where their kids go to school and how they are educated," he said, adding that residents don't want to be limited in their options based on district.

The reality, Griffin said, is that some people across the state still disagree with allowing parents to choose the best school for their children.

"We're changing that, folks. We're changing that," he said, telling school choice advocates to reject the status quo in education.

In his remarks, Griffin referenced two education-related bills being proposed in the Legislature: one that would allow an income tax deduction for certain education expenses and another related to the administration of education savings accounts.

The state's lieutenant governor encouraged attendees to research the proposals and contact legislators to voice their opinions on the bills, which were introduced by state Sen. Jane English, R-North Little Rock, and Rep. Jim Dotson, R-Bentonville, respectively.

"This is not easy. It has taken a long time to get to where we are, and we're still decades behind other states on this issue," he said.

Rutledge, who echoed Griffin on the importance of school choice, said the ability to choose is "not about picking winners and losers in education."

"Parents across Arkansas should have the opportunity to work on their own individualized education plans for the students in their lives," she said. "Every child should be given an opportunity."

Megan Alexander, a senior at Premier High School in Little Rock, said the ability to choose which school she attended was something she took for granted in the past.

"I've transferred from schools simply looking for an education that would fit my needs, not only as a student but a person," Alexander said, adding that her current school, a tuition-free charter program, appeals to her strengths.

Looking into the crowded rotunda, Cheryl Washington, the co-founder of Grace Christian Academy in Little Rock, said she was proud at the amount of support she witnessed, adding that parents should be empowered.

"We're on the move for school choice, and I'm excited about that," Washington said.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.