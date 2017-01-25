• Kristen Sommers of Florida's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said two Irula tribesmen recruited from India and noted for their snake-hunting skills caught 13 Burmese pythons in a week at a refuge in Key Largo, including a 16-foot-long female.

• Mark Dayton, 69, the governor of Minnesota, said he'll undergo treatment for prostate cancer, an illness he said is unrelated to his collapse Monday during his annual State of the State address where he struck his head as he crumpled behind the lectern.

• Sean Todd, the Republican vice president of the East Greenwich, R.I., town council, apologized again when more than 200 angry people turned out to protest his tweet that Saturday's nationwide women's marches were the "perfect way to get the wives outta the house."

• Nicholas Bruner, 31, of Stratford, Conn., was arrested on burglary and criminal-mischief charges after being linked to a break-in at a Connecticut animal hospital when his keys and cellphone were found at the scene, telling police he couldn't remember where he had put the items.

• Bill Hansell, a Republican state senator in Oregon, introduced a bill to prohibit drivers from allowing their dogs to sit on their laps, calling it another form of distracted driving comparable to talking on a cellphone or texting while driving.

• Lawrence Ripple, 70, of Kansas City, Kan., who told investigators after a September bank holdup that he'd rather be in prison than at home with his wife, pleaded guilty to a federal robbery count and now faces up to 20 years in prison.

• Arnold O. Jones II, a former Superior Court judge in Wayne County, N.C., will be sentenced in March after being convicted of federal charges that included paying a bribe in regard to offering a sheriff's deputy two cases of beer in exchange for copies of text messages between the judge's wife and another man.

• Jon Sterkel, who lives near Scottsbluff, Neb., shot at an explosive target covered with blue chalk powder to announce that he and his wife, Ashley, are expecting a baby boy, resulting in his getting a ticket when neighbors called police to report hearing an explosion.

• Tim Schwering, a police officer in Spokane, Wash., was recorded on his body camera using his baton to bash a hole in the window of a burning car so he could pull the driver, Kim Novak, to safety when the vehicle's power door locks failed, trapping her inside.

A Section on 01/25/2017