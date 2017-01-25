Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, January 25, 2017, 8:13 a.m.

JUCO tight end Patton plans summer arrival

By Tom Murphy

This article was published today at 8:01 a.m.

arizona-western-college-tight-end-jeremy-patton-11-is-tackled-during-a-2016-game-against-glendale-community-college

PHOTO BY ARIZONA WESTERN FOOTBALL

Arizona Western College tight end Jeremy Patton (11) is tackled during a 2016 game against Glendale Community College.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas junior college tight end signee Jeremy Patton posted a message on his Twitter account Tuesday that was addressed to "the Razorback family" to discuss why he didn't enroll for the spring semester.

"Last semester, I was on course to graduate mid-year, but I failed to complete this task, which is why I am not at the University of Arkansas at the current moment," Patton wrote. "My commitment is 100 (percent) with Arkansas as I have said before, I just did not get all of the credits that I had needed to be able to transfer in the winter. I am working diligently to finish up the rest of my classes and will enroll very early this summer."

Patton, the No. 1-rated junior college tight end from Arizona Western College, also praised the Arkansas coaching staff for "guiding me down the right path to achieve my goals."

