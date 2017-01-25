Home /
JUCO tight end Patton plans summer arrival
By Tom Murphy
This article was published today at 8:01 a.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas junior college tight end signee Jeremy Patton posted a message on his Twitter account Tuesday that was addressed to "the Razorback family" to discuss why he didn't enroll for the spring semester.
"Last semester, I was on course to graduate mid-year, but I failed to complete this task, which is why I am not at the University of Arkansas at the current moment," Patton wrote. "My commitment is 100 (percent) with Arkansas as I have said before, I just did not get all of the credits that I had needed to be able to transfer in the winter. I am working diligently to finish up the rest of my classes and will enroll very early this summer."
Patton, the No. 1-rated junior college tight end from Arizona Western College, also praised the Arkansas coaching staff for "guiding me down the right path to achieve my goals."
