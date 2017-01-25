Kamren Curl's father thrilled about son's decision to be a Razorback

Greg Curl, the father of Arkansas cornerback commitment Kamren Curl, is totally on board with his son's decision to be a Razorback.

The younger Curl, 6-2, 180 of Muskogee, Oklahoma publicly committed to the Hogs last Thursday over more than 20 other scholarship offers from schools like Texas, Oklahoma, TCU, Ole Miss and Nebraska.

The elder Curl said Coach Bret Bielema, defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads and other coaches along with the Arkansas fans has him sold on the Hogs.

“Just the way they take care of everything and the way they treated us and the fans,” Greg Curl said. “Oh, my God the fans in Arkansas are amazing.”

The Curls officially visit Fayetteville over the weekend and learned Kamren was no secret around town.

“They sent a car service to pick us up and he was a fan,” Greg Curl said. “He already knew who Kamren was which was crazy. It was everything- the whole atmosphere around there.”

During the official visit, parents were able to talk to Frank Ragnow, Rawleigh Williams, Michael Taylor, Henre Toliver, Josh Liddell, Santos Ramirez, Kevin Richardson and Austin Allen.

“I was very impressed when we sat down with the player panel and the parents were able to speak to the current players with no coaches around and they got to be open and talk,” Greg Curl said. “I was very impressed by the young men and the leadership they have and the dedication they put forward in trying to make Arkansas a great program and how they hold each other responsible for their actions and for being on time and how they take care of a lot of stuff in house so they don't have to go to the coaches.”

“They take it upon themselves with the incoming freshmen and be mentors and show them this is how it’s done.”

Bielema and Rhoads made an in-home visit with the Curls on Jan. 12. It was Bielema’s approach to playing time that hit home.

“He was real and transparent,” Greg Curl said. “Like in the home visit in talking to Kamren, he told him how bad he wanted him and how much he needed him. He told him I need you to come in and play right away, but I’m not going to be one of those coaches that say you’re going to come in and start. He said that’s all on you. You have the opportunity to play early, but it’s what you do when you get here.”

Curl, who's the defensive coordinator for Muskogee's ninth grade team and a defensive assistant for the varsity. appreciated Bielema being upfront.

“He was not like other coaches, ‘Oh you’re going to start. You’re going to start’,” Greg Curl said. “That was one of the things Kamren liked too, Because he was upfront. He was like ‘Hey you have the opportunity, but it’s up to you to get it’.”

Greg Curl is also excited about Arkansas’ recruiting class and defensive back class that includes his son, Jarques McClellion, Korey Hernandez, Jordon Curtis and Montaric Brown. Highly recruited cornerback Chevin Calloway of Dallas Bishop Dunne also visited Arkansas over the weekend and Curl hopes to see him sign with the Hogs.

“That class they’re bringing in is going to be good,” Greg Curl said. “The ones that’s already committed and the ones they’re working on. I tell you that secondary is going to be second to none.”