La La Land gets 14 Oscar nods

The retro musical La La Land reaped a record-tying 14 nods in Tuesday's 89th annual Academy Awards nominations, and a wave of films by and about black people -- led by the coming-of-age portrait Moonlight -- were nominated.

The 14 nods for La La Land, including best picture, best actress for Emma Stone, best actor for Ryan Gosling and best director for Damien Chazelle, matched the record nods for 1997's Titanic and 1950's All About Eve.

Chazelle, speaking by phone from Beijing, said, "All that I have in my head is 'thank you' a million times over."

Also a record were the nominations of six black actors: Fences stars Denzel Washington and Viola Davis, Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris of Moonlight, Ruth Negga of Loving and Octavia Spencer of Hidden Figures. Dev Patel, the British-Indian star of Lion, was also nominated, making it seven minority-group actors nominated out of 20.

It was in stark contrast to the past two years of all-white acting nominees, which had prompted widespread debate online and throughout the film industry.

Barry Jenkins, who was nominated for directing and adapted screenplay, said the eight nominations for his Moonlight and those for other films showed that people were eager to put themselves in the shoes of others. Moonlight, Fences and Hidden Figures were each nominated for best picture.

"I love the American film industry and to see it this year, I feel, really reflect the world that we all live and work in, it gives me hope," Jenkins said by phone from Amsterdam. "It heartens me. There's a lot of work being done to make this year not be an anomaly."

Nine films were nominated for best picture. The others were: Lion, Denis Villeneuve's cerebral alien movie Arrival, Kenneth Lonergan's New England family drama Manchester by the Sea, the west Texas heist thriller Hell or High Water and Mel Gibson's World War II drama Hacksaw Ridge.

Arrival tied Moonlight for the second-most nominees with eight nods. Yet its five-time nominated star, Amy Adams, was left out of the competitive best actress category.

Instead, Meryl Streep landed her 20th nomination. Her performance in Florence Foster Jenkins was among the best actress nominees that included Stone, Natalie Portman (Jackie), Ruth Negga (Loving) and Isabelle Huppert (Elle).

Best-actor favorite Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea) was joined by Washington, Gosling, Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge) and Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic). Along with Ali and Patel, the best supporting actor nominees were Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea), Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals) and Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water).

Viola Davis, the supporting-actress front-runner for her performance in Fences, notched her third Oscar nod. Also nominated were Harris, Spencer, Nicole Kidman (Lion) and Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea).

Information for this article was contributed by Lindsey Bahr and Sandy Cohen of The Associated Press.

A Section on 01/25/2017