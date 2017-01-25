Man tries to sell iPhone in Little Rock, is robbed at gunpoint instead, police say

A 45-year-old North Little Rock man was robbed by two men after he went to Little Rock to sell a cellphone, authorities said.

It happened after 6:30 p.m. Monday when the victim went to 4920 Baseline Road to meet a woman he didn't know about selling her an iPhone 6 Plus, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The man parked in a lot in the area and was then approached by two men, including one who wielded a gold handgun, the report said. After asking for and getting the phone, the two robbers ran from the scene.

One robber is described as a Hispanic man in his late teens or early 20s who stood 5-foot-6, weighed about 180 pounds and was wearing a white sweater. The other was said to be a black man in his early to mid 20s whose shoes, pants and jacket were all black.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.