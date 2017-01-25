Motorcyclist hits SUV, dies; other wrecks claim 3 more

Two people were killed in crashes Monday in Arkansas, according to preliminary reports from the Arkansas State Police.

An Alma man was killed and a woman was injured Monday in a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle, authorities said.

Timmy Joe Ward, 57, of Alma was driving a 2011 Kawasaki motorcycle west on Arkansas 162, police said. Heather Michelle Angnabooguk, 39, of Wister, Okla., who was injured in the wreck, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe east on Arkansas 162 in Crawford County around 4 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Angnabooguk turned left at the intersection of Arkansas 162 and Shibley Road, according to the report. Ward was killed when his motorcycle hit her Tahoe, officials said.

Conditions were listed as clear and dry in the report.

A 52-year-old Hamburg man was killed Monday when the truck he was driving veered across the opposing lane of traffic on a state highway and struck a tree in Union County, authorities said.

Ricky Lee Ross was driving a 2013 Peterbilt truck south on Arkansas 129 north of Huttig around 10:20 a.m., according to an state police report. The truck crossed into the northbound lane and eventually struck a tree near the shoulder of the highway, police said.

Ross was pronounced dead at the scene around 1:30 p.m., officials said, and no one else was injured in the wreck. Conditions were reportedly clear and dry at the time.

A 44-year-old Sherwood man died Saturday when his 2004 Jeep struck a vehicle parked on the shoulder of Interstate 40 in Pulaski County, according to a state police report.

Albert Anderson died in the crash, which happened about 3:25 p.m., and Trayson James, 36, of Sherwood, who was a passenger in a 2014 Volvo parked on the shoulder, was injured.

Additionally, a Fort Smith man died from injuries he suffered when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed in Sebastian County earlier this month, state police said.

On Jan. 15, Dennis Cancel, 56, was driving a 2009 Harley-Davidson north on U.S. 71 near North J Street in Fort Smith around 2:20 p.m., according to a state police report. Cancel lost control of the motorcycle, and he crashed, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead the next day, officials said.

The death was recorded by state police Tuesday. Conditions were rainy and wet at the time of the accident, police said, and no one else was reported injured. Cancel's death is the 25th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.

