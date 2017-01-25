• Actor Ewan McGregor was a last minute no-show on the Good Morning Britain television show because of a dispute with host Piers Morgan over recent women's marches. The star tweeted Tuesday that he pulled out when he realized Morgan was the host of the popular show. He said he was angered by derogatory comments Morgan had made about the protest marches that followed the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump. "Won't go on with him after his comments," McGregor tweeted. Morgan had earlier claimed that the marches were "just an anti-democratic protest at Trump winning the presidency." He also complained on Twitter that it was "unprofessional" for McGregor to not show up for the breakfast show.

• Filmmaker Roman Polanski has abandoned plans to preside over the French equivalent of the Oscars, after protests by France's women's rights minister and feminist groups that were prompted by decades-old U.S. sex charges against him. It's a surprising setback for the 83-year-old director, a Holocaust survivor who is widely respected in France and whose film career has continued to flourish since he settled in Paris after fleeing the U.S. in the late 1970s. "Deeply saddened" by the renewed criticism, Polanski decided not to lead the Feb. 24 Cesars Awards "so as not to disrupt the Cesars ceremony, which should be devoted to cinema and not to the designation of its president," according to a statement from Polanski's lawyer Herve Temime. The arts academy holding the Cesars Awards is discussing alternatives after Polanski's decision, an academy official said Tuesday. Academy President Alain Terzian, in initially inviting Polanski, hailed him as an "insatiable esthete reinventing his art and works over the years." However, women's rights Minister Laurence Rossignol called the move "shocking." Activist groups called for protests outside the ceremony, with an online campaign accusing Polanski of being a "criminal who drugged and raped a 13-year-old child and escaped justice." Polanski pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl during a photo shoot in Los Angeles in 1977 but then fled the United States before final sentencing. He is still wanted by American judicial authorities and is subject to an Interpol notice in 188 countries. Longtime Polanski friend Thierry Fremaux, director of the Cannes Film Festival, said on RTL radio Tuesday that the filmmaker is "devastated" by the criticism in France.

