On Christianity

DEAR REV. GRAHAM: Some of the meanest, most selfish people I know have been very successful, and have made lots of money. How do you explain this? Why does God bless people like that, and yet He seems to ignore good people?

-- N.G.G.

DEAR N.G.G.: You aren't the first person to ask this question, nor will you be the last, because sometimes it does look like God blesses people who don't deserve it. Centuries ago the prophet Habakkuk complained to God, "Why do you tolerate wrongdoing? ... Why are you silent while the wicked swallow up those more righteous than themselves?" (Habakkuk 1:3, 13).

The Bible admittedly doesn't answer all our questions about God's ways. Only in eternity will we fully understand them. But God's Word does remind us of three important truths, truths we easily forget. First, it reminds us that wealth is not necessarily a sign of God's blessing. In fact, some of the unhappiest people I've known over the years have been people with great wealth -- and yet their lives were empty.

Second, the Bible reminds us that life's greatest blessings come from knowing Christ and walking with Him every day. A person may be poor as far as this world's goods are concerned, but rich beyond measure if they know Christ. Jesus said, "Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be filled" (Matthew 5:6).

Finally, the Bible reminds us that someday we will all stand before God. In that day we won't be asked for the size of our bank account or the importance of our jobs. We'll only be asked one question: Have you put your faith and trust in Christ alone for your salvation? Don't be envious of what others have, but make certain of your commitment to Christ.

