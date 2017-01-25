Ouachita Arts Series attracts world-renowned guests

ARKADELPHIA — Each year, nestled on the intimate campus of Ouachita Baptist University, world-renowned artists — some OBU alumni — visit and perform as part of the Ouachita Arts Series.

Next on the schedule is OBU alumn Jacob Keith Watson, a tenor, accompanied by pianist Jason Weisinger. The duo will perform at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at McBeth Recital Hall. Tickets are $10.

According to the Arts Series brochure, Watson’s credits include the Tony-nominated revival of Violet, the national/international tour of Chicago the Musical and the Encores! revival of 1776. An upcoming project includes a pre-Broadway performance of Amelie, starring Hamilton’s Phillipa Soo.

That is just one highlight of the caliber of artists who entertain OBU students and audiences during the Arts Series, which highlights music, theater and the visual arts.

Gary Gerber, chair of the Division of Music at OBU, said the Arts Series began in 2014 following a strategic-planning grant from OBU.

“Dr. Scott Holsclaw had the vision for a series and was the lead writer for the grant,” Gerber said. “This is our third year.”

One of the main purposes of the Arts Series is to expose OBU students to a variety of artistic events and programs, Gerber said. Each Ouachita student receives one free ticket to each Arts Series event, he noted.

Denise Edds of Little Rock, who graduated from OBU in 1981, was choral director and coordinator of the music program at National Park College in Hot Springs from 1994 to last year. Now owner and choral instructor of Edds Vocal Studio in Little Rock, Edds said a program like the Arts Series is invaluable to students.

“When you’re in school majoring in music, it’s so important to have these opportunities like OBU provides,” she said. “The students are aspiring to be professional musicians one day, and it’s so beneficial to see these professionals, who were students like them once, doing their art. It gives [the students] something to aspire toward after college.

“OBU prepared me for opportunities like singing solo at Carnegie Hall and my professional experiences, from graduate school to starting the choral program at National Park College.”

Establishing the Arts Series was first done for the students, Gerber said. However, the secondary focus was the regional community, he noted.

“We have many patrons in our area who attend our arts events on a regular basis. We wanted to try and expand that patronage group.”

The artists are chosen by suggestions from OBU’s fine-arts faculty members, Gerber said.

“These suggestions are considered based on costs, availability and audience appeal,” he said.

The series seeks to attract a wide variety of artists, Gerber said. Other notable guests include the Canadian Brass, iLuminate and Recycled Percussion.

“We have also had individual performers such as Arnold Rawls, a Metropolitan Opera star,” Gerber said.

The Arts Series has helped increase OBU’s entertainment diversity, Gerber said. And lives are enhanced because of these diverse offerings.

“The lives of our students, faculty and staff are enriched as they hear and see artistic events that would normally only be available in a larger metropolitan city. We are fortunate to be able to host such notable artist events on our campus for our students and community.”

The Arts Series also includes performances by some of OBU’s current faculty and students. The Faculty Artist Cabaret will take place at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Verser Theatre with Maggie Garrett, a soprano, and faculty artist John Alec Briggs on piano. The Ouachita Sounds & Jazz Band concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Jones Performing Arts Center.

For more information and a complete schedule, visit www.obu.edu/finearts/arts-engagement.