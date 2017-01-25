Panel sends abortion restrictions bill to Arkansas Senate

LITTLE ROCK — An effort to ban a common second trimester abortion procedure in Arkansas is heading toward a final vote in the state Legislature.

The Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee on Wednesday endorsed a proposal to ban a procedure known as dilation and evacuation, or "D&E," a second trimester procedure that abortion supporters contend is the safest and most common.

The majority GOP Senate is expected to take up the measure Thursday, and Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he will sign it into law. The majority-Republican House approved the measure earlier this week.

Abortion opponents have called the procedure "barbaric." Planned Parenthood has blasted the legislation as unconstitutional. Mississippi and West Virginia have similar bans in effect.

