Permanent post offered to UA's chief fundraiser

FAYETTEVILLE -- Mark Power has been named the top fundraising administrator for the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville after serving as an interim leader since August, taking on the role as UA tries to raise $1 billion in a major fundraising effort.

The university is more than halfway to its goal in Campaign Arkansas, raising over $588.4 million to be used for scholarships, building projects and endowed faculty positions, among other priorities, according to UA.

However, the university also saw the value of its endowment shrink by $49.8 million in the 12-month period ending June 30 when new endowed gifts failed to offset investment losses. As of June 30, UA's endowment assets totalled $898.9 million, according to the university's survey response to the annual National Association of College and University Business Officers -- Commonfund Study of Endowments.

In a Tuesday announcement, Chancellor Joe Steinmetz praised Power's career at UA -- he joined the university in 2001 as a development director for UA's agriculture college -- and his performance as interim vice chancellor for University Advancement.

"He has successfully cultivated hundreds of friends and volunteers, raised millions of dollars in private gift support, and developed a highly functioning staff during his time with the university," Steinmetz said in a statement released by UA.

Power, 46, will earn a yearly salary of $250,000 as UA's vice chancellor for University Advancement, along with a monthly $1,000 car allowance and $137.19 per month country club membership.

He leads an advancement division with a yearly budget of nearly $15.9 million and 147 positions, according to UA. The division has workers devoted to fundraising, community and media relations, the school's alumni association and special events.

Power stepped in as interim leader after Chris Wyrick stepped down as vice chancellor. Steinmetz and Wyrick "mutually agreed that resignation was the best course of action," according to an Aug. 1 statement from Steinmetz.

Wyrick earned an annual salary of $310,000, according to his most recent salary letter, and was paid his salary through November to work remotely.

With the appointment, only one of the top administrators reporting to Steinmetz remains in an interim role. The university has yet to make a permanent hire for a top diversity officer.

Steinmetz, who came to UA from Ohio State University, has mostly promoted UA employees or kept on administrators rather than hire from outside the university, though he held a national search for a new provost. He hired Jim Coleman from Northern Arizona University as the university's No. 2 administrator.

Steinmetz has said fundraising priorities for Campaign Arkansas are to align with institutional priorities that include advancing student success and investing in faculty.

Power said the campaign remains on track to reach its goal.

"The student success area, in particular, we are looking at a large need-based scholarship effort that we want to launch relatively soon," Power said.

He said he'd like to see the endowment increase every year, but that the endowment has done well over the past five years. In fiscal 2012, UA endowment assets totaled $770.6 million, according to the endowment study, reaching a peak of $948.7 million in fiscal 2015 before falling last year.

"We pay very close attention to our overall endowment," Power said, adding that the funds provide for the university's future. Most endowment funds are invested, with approximately 5 percent paid out yearly to support university goals and cover expenses.

"It supports so many programs across campus," Power said.

