Wednesday, January 25, 2017, 5:33 p.m.

Custard chain files permit to open 2nd central Arkansas location

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 4:14 p.m.

A permit has been filed with the state Department of Health for a Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers in Benton.

The plumbing permit, still under review, lists a planned location at 20240 Interstate 30 North, which is near Saline Memorial Hospital.

It would be the second location in central Arkansas. Another Wichita, Kan.-based Freddy’s Frozen Custard location is currently under construction in North Little Rock.

An opening date for the North Little Rock location at 4305 E. McCain Blvd. has not been announced.

Local franchisee Paul Hoover previously told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that another restaurant is planned an an undisclosed location in west Little Rock.

ARMNAR says... January 25, 2017 at 4:58 p.m.

If it's half as good as Culver's, I'm there!

