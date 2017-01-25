Police: Man steals beer, wields knife at Little Rock convenience store

A Little Rock man was arrested Tuesday after he tried to steal beer from a convenience store, then took out a knife when confronted by a manager, police said.

Officers arrived at the store at 1201 S. Woodrow St. around 11:15 p.m. and found 50-year-old Orman Fitzgerald McBride, who allegedly stole beer and tried to flee before the manager grabbed hold of him, according to a police report.

McBride pushed and swung at the man, then pulled out a knife and threatened to stab the manager if he did not let go, police said in the report.

McBride was taken into custody and faces felony charges of aggravated robbery, theft of property and first-degree terroristic threatening. He is being held at the Pulaski County jail without bond.

A court date is scheduled for Jan. 31.