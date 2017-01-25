Police: Man arrested in robberies of west Little Rock gas station after clerk recognizes him

A 21-year-old man was arrested at a west Little Rock gas station Tuesday after a store clerk recognized him as a suspect in previous robberies, according to a police report.

A store clerk at Murphy USA, located at 23800 Chenal Parkway, called police Tuesday to report that a man who had previously robbed the store was outside.

Malik Marion of Little Rock was arrested about 6:30 a.m. and admitted his involvement in the two previous robberies of the gas station, the report said.

Police charged Marion with two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of theft of property, according to the report.

Marion was listed on Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Tuesday night.