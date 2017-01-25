Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, January 25, 2017, 2:27 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Police: Man arrested in robberies of west Little Rock gas station after clerk recognizes him

By Ryan Tarinelli

This article was published today at 6:00 a.m.

malik-marion-of-little-rock

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Malik Marion of Little Rock

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A 21-year-old man was arrested at a west Little Rock gas station Tuesday after a store clerk recognized him as a suspect in previous robberies, according to a police report.

A store clerk at Murphy USA, located at 23800 Chenal Parkway, called police Tuesday to report that a man who had previously robbed the store was outside.

Malik Marion of Little Rock was arrested about 6:30 a.m. and admitted his involvement in the two previous robberies of the gas station, the report said.

Police charged Marion with two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of theft of property, according to the report.

Marion was listed on Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Tuesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police: Man arrested in robberies of west Little Rock gas station after clerk recognizes him

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online