BOYS

BAPTIST PREP 47, BAUXITE 45, OT Isaac McBride scored 17 points as the Eagles (18-4, 12-0) survived an overtime affair with the Miners (16-6, 8-4). James Renshaw hit two free throws with one second left in the overtime for the game-winning points.

BENTON 62, LITTLE ROCK McCLELLAN 56 Jai Peter led the Panthers (14-5, 4-2) with 26 points in a 6A/5A-5 victory over the visiting Lions. Weston Riedick added 13 and Fred Harris 10 for Benton, which led 36-32 at the half.

BEEBE 59, BATESVILLE 46 Leading 31-29 at halftime, host Beebe outscored Batesville 12-3 in the third quarter of a 6A/5A-2 game. KJ O’Neill led Beebe with 21 points and Landon Davis added 11. Tanner Vinson led Batesville with 13 points.

JACKSONVILLE 68, SYLVAN HILLS 61 Joseph Phillip scored a game-high 15 points to lead host Jacksonville to a 6A/5A-4 victory over Sylvan Hills. Tyree Applebee and Christopher White added 12 points each for the Titans, who led 35-26 at halftime, and DeJuan Ridgeway chipped in 11. Dyland Rayner and Jamar Johnson scored 11 points each to lead Sylvan Hills.

PINE BLUFF 81, WATSON CHAPEL 44 Behind 26 points from Caleb Parker, the Zebras (12-6, 4-1) bounced the Wildcats in a 6A/5A-5 game at Pine Bluff. DeJuan Morris added 14 and Cadarius Baggett 11 for Pine Bluff, which outscored Watson Chapel 46-25 in the second half.

GIRLS

ENGLAND 65, JACKSONVILLE LIGHTHOUSE 18 England led 44-9 at halftime, then held Jacksonville Lighthouse scoreless in the third quarter on the way to an easy victory in Jacksonville. Diamond Harper led England with 14 points, while Shamaria Brooks and Dannie Howell added 11 each.

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 45, CABOT 42, OT Fatarah Kinnard scored six of her 15 points in overtime as the Lady Bears (10-8, 3-2 7A-Central) rallied for a victory over the host Lady Panthers. Kinnard and teammate Topazia Hawkins each scored 15 points for Northside. Josie Woods led Cabot with 15 points. Cabot led 21-17 at halftime and 27-24 after three quarters. Northside did not hold its first lead until the 5:55 mark of the fourth quarter. Hawkins made a steal with 1:16 left that gave Northside a 35-33 lead, but Cabot tied the game on Josie Vanoss’ two free throws.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 61, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 31 The Lady Tigers (16-1, 5-0 7A-Central) used a 22-3 run at the start of the second half to blow open the game and down the Mavericks (6-11, 2-3). Central led by only 27-19 at halftime, but would get the lead to 55-24 early in the final period to force the running clock the final five minutes of the game. The Lady Tigers were led by Erynn Barnum’s 21 points, followed by Jordan Greenwood with 18 and Abigayle Jackson adding 11. Hannah Rainwater paced Southside with 10.

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 65, LITTLE ROCK FAIR 24 Emma Kelley scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Little Rock Christian got a 6A-5A-4 victory over visiting Little Rock Fair. Jaylen McGowan added 13 points for Little Rock Christian, which led 16-9 after the first quarter and outscored Little Rock Fair 26-7 in the second quarter and 21-5 in the third quarter.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 63, BRYANT 23 Amber Hawkison scored 12 points as the Lady Charging Wildcats defeated the visiting Lady Hornets in a 7A-Central game. Yo’Myris Morris and Mackenzie Tillman each added 10 for North Little Rock.

SYLVAN HILLS 47, JACKSONVILLE 41 Alana Canady led the Lady Bears with 16 points in a 6A/5A-4 victory over the host Lady Titans. Jayla Bell added 15 points for Sylvan Hills, which led 20-17 at the half. Shy Christopher scored 19 points for Jacksonville (10-13, 2-4) while Alexis James added 15.