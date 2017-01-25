60 ousted at French camp now refugees

BERLIN -- France has given refugee status to 60 migrants who were among the thousands forced to leave the makeshift camp in Calais in late October.

A statement from the prefecture of the northern region that includes Calais said a ceremony was held Tuesday according the coveted status of refugee to the 60.

The refugees were given asylum in less than three months -- a process that normally takes more than a year. They now have the right to live legally in France.

The nationalities of the 60 weren't specified, but Afghans and Sudanese were the most numerous migrants in the now-closed camp, which also harbored Syrians, Eritreans and others, most driven from their homelands because of war, daily violence or grinding poverty. Most migrants in and around Calais were hoping to cross the English Channel to the United Kingdom.

Elsewhere, France's Marine Le Pen, a candidate for president, was refused entry when she tried to visit a different migrant camp, outside Dunkirk, in northern France.

Le Pen tweeted after her failed bid on Tuesday to enter the Grande-Synthe camp, "This is democracy a la Francaise!"

Her anti-immigration National Front party blames immigration in general and migrants in particular for recent French troubles.

NATO chief, U.S.' Mattis talk about ties

BRUSSELS -- NATO's chief and new U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis, in a phone call, discussed military spending and combating terrorism, the source of criticism of the alliance by President Donald Trump.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's office said Tuesday that the two men "agreed on the fundamental and enduring value of NATO for the security of both Europe and North America."

They said they looked forward "to working together to strengthen the alliance, including by increasing defense spending and doing even more to fight terrorism."

Trump has said that NATO is "obsolete." He has upset allies by suggesting he might refuse to defend those not spending 2 percent of gross domestic product on military budgets.

The U.S. spends more on its armed forces than the other 27 NATO member states combined. It also pays a significant portion -- just over 22 percent -- of NATO's commonly funded budget.

Only four other countries -- the United Kingdom, Estonia, Greece and Poland -- meet the 2 percent spending target.

Recent Taliban attacks put at 19,000

KABUL, Afghanistan -- An Afghan Defense Ministry official says the Taliban have carried out nearly 19,000 attacks throughout the country in the past 10 months. By comparison the Afghan National Security Forces carried out roughly 700 counterinsurgency operations during the same period.

Afghan Defense Ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri said Tuesday that he didn't have a comparative figure from the previous year, "but this year it was much worse for the number of attacks by the Taliban."

Waziri said at a briefing in the capital, Kabul, that 2,021 Taliban militants were arrested in the past 10 months and 365 Taliban commanders were killed. There was no way to independently confirm Waziri's figures.

India to check out notion Everest shrank

According to India's surveyor-general, the earth's highest peak, Mount Everest, might have shrunk.

"We are sending an expedition to Mount Everest," said the official, Swarna Subba Rao, on the sidelines of the Geospatial World Forum in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad. He told the BBC that his surveyors would work with the government of Nepal, which shares the mountain with China, to "remeasure" the hulking rock.

The culprit of the possible shrinking is thought to be the gigantic earthquake that devastated Nepal in April 2015.

Smithsonian magazine reported shortly after the quake that satellite data were used to determine that large areas in Nepal had risen more than 30 feet, while others had dropped. Conflicting reports on what has happened to the exact elevation of Everest's peak leave considerable doubt.

The last time the mountain was measured was more than six decades ago, also by India's survey. They found that Everest rose to 29,028 feet above sea level.

