Sheriff: Break-in suspect was nude

A naked woman believed to be under the influence of methamphetamine was arrested late Monday in the break-in of a home in Baxter County, authorities reported.

Summer Marie Jones, 40, faces charges of residential burglary, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Sheriff John Montgomery said in a news release that the owners of a home on Ravenwood Lane returned from a shopping trip Monday night to find a "naked woman walking out of the bedroom and throwing objects."

"The women then ran outside and jumped into the caller's pickup truck," Montgomery said in the release. "She threw the caller's purse and a soft drink at her, then jumped out and ran over to another residence nearby."

The woman banged on the neighbor's front door and asked for help, the sheriff said. The responding deputy found her at the neighbor's house, he said in the release.

Jones is accused of breaking mirrors and throwing electronics on the floor, causing $1,000 in damage at the first house, Montgomery said.

Jones was booked into the Baxter County jail with bond set at $50,000. A court date is scheduled Thursday.

State Desk on 01/25/2017