Short-handed Hall tops Maumelle

Little Rock Hall made the adjustments needed to defeat 6A/5A-4 conference leader Maumelle 62-55 on Tuesday night at Hall.

Still without leading scorer Maurio Goggins, Coach Jon Coleman said team roles have changed for the Warriors (13-6, 5-2), who found a way to win and climb back into the conference race. They now trail co-leaders Maumelle (17-3, 6-1) and Parkview by one game.

"We have been without our top scorer the last three games, and we've had to change some roles and things like that, but I tell you our sophomore point guard grew up tonight and his name is Jonathan Coleman," Coleman said. "And as a team, I thought we played with a lot of guts and we also played for Hall. They took Hall to heart; it meant something tonight."

The Warriors trailed 13-12 after the first quarter but built a 28-21 halftime lead.

Antonio Smith led Hall with 16 points. Isaac Beal scored 15 for the Warriors.

For Maumelle, Patrick Greene led with 24 points and Tremont Robinson finished with 10.

Maumelle (55)

Robinson 4 2-3 10, Richardson 1 0-0 2, Hamilton 1 1-2 3, Word 2 0-0 5, Tate 1 2-2 4, Lindsey 1 5-6 7, Greene 8 4-5 24. Totals 18 14-18 55.

Hall (62)

Smith 4 8-10 16, Juniel 4 2-2 10, Tillman 2 4-4 8, Coleman 1 2-2 4, Beal 6 1-2 15, Jackson 3 1-2 7, Nichols 1 0-0 2, Patterson 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 18-22 62.

Maumelle (17-3) 13 8 19 15 -- 55

Hall (13-6) 12 16 17 17 -- 62

Three-point goals -- Maumelle 5 (Word 1, Greene 4). Hall 2 (Beal 2). Team fouls -- Maumelle 16, Hall 16. Technical foul -- Hall bench. Fouled out -- Lindsey.

Sports on 01/25/2017