BASKETBALL

Harding, ATU women ranked

The Arkansas Tech women's team is ranked No. 17 in the Women's Basketball Coaches Association Poll released Tuesday, while the Harding women's team is ranked No. 21.

It's the first time the Lady Bisons have been ranked in the top 25 since the 2014-15 season, when Harding was ranked as high as No. 8. Harding (14-2) is coming off three victories last week, including a 72-58 victory over Arkansas Tech.

BASEBALL

UAFS picked to finish fifth

Arkansas-Fort Smith was picked Tuesday to finish fifth in the Heartland Conference by the league's coaches and sports information directors.

St. Edward's received 16 first-place votes and earned 160 points to top the poll, followed by Lubbock Christian and St. Mary's, which both earned one first-place vote. The Lions finished with 84 points, just behind fourth-place Oklahoma Christian.

SWIMMING

Hendrix swimmer honored again

Hendrix freshman Sam Melhorn was named the Southern Athletic Association men's swimmer of the week Tuesday for the second time this season.

Melhorn broke a school record and had two first-place finishes in a dual meet at Principia College in Elsah, Ill., on Friday. He won the 100-meter individual medley in a school-record time of 55.02 seconds and won the 500 freestyle in 5:13.53.

At the Panther Invite hosted by Principia on Saturday, Melhorn finished third in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.87), fourth in the 200 breaststroke (2:15.10) and was part of the third-place 200 medley relay team, covering the breaststroke leg in 27.39 seconds.

Sports on 01/25/2017