Style: Amen! 'Sister Act' at Rep

Cliff Fannin Baker, founder of the Arkansas Repertory Theatre, has come out of semi-retirement to direct a play about singing and dancing nuns, Jack W. Hill writes in Thursday's Style section.

The musical is Sister Act, which originated as a 1992 film starring Whoopi Goldberg as a non-nun on the run, seeking to hide out in a nunnery to avoid being found by a dangerous gangster boyfriend whom she has observed committing a murder.

“I saw it in London in previews 12 to 15 years ago,” Baker says. “The folks I was with had to drag me to it. I went in cynical and when I came out, I never felt better in my life; it’s got so much joy in a world that has become cynical."

