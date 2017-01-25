Home /
Style: Amen! 'Sister Act' at Rep
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:59 a.m.
Cliff Fannin Baker, founder of the Arkansas Repertory Theatre, has come out of semi-retirement to direct a play about singing and dancing nuns, Jack W. Hill writes in Thursday's Style section.
The musical is Sister Act, which originated as a 1992 film starring Whoopi Goldberg as a non-nun on the run, seeking to hide out in a nunnery to avoid being found by a dangerous gangster boyfriend whom she has observed committing a murder.
“I saw it in London in previews 12 to 15 years ago,” Baker says. “The folks I was with had to drag me to it. I went in cynical and when I came out, I never felt better in my life; it’s got so much joy in a world that has become cynical."
Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Style: Amen! 'Sister Act' at Rep
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.