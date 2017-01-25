Suspect in holdups of gas station jailed

A 21-year-old man was arrested at a west Little Rock gas station Tuesday after a store clerk recognized him as a suspect in previous robberies, according to a police report.

A store clerk at Murphy USA, located at 23800 Chenal Parkway, called police Tuesday to report that a man who had previously robbed the store was outside.

Malik Marion of Little Rock was arrested about 6:30 a.m. and admitted his involvement in the two previous robberies of the gas station, the report said.

Police charged Marion with two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of theft of property, according to the report.

Marion was listed on Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Tuesday night.

Two attack woman in home, grab TVs

Two men forced their way into a Little Rock apartment Monday night, attacking a woman and stealing two flat-screen TVs, according to a police report.

The victim told police that two black assailants knocked on the door of her residence in the 1600 block of Bryant Street around 8 p.m. One wore a red hoodie and held a gun, she said. The other was described as wearing a black-and-white hoodie.

According to the report, the two pushed her front door in and the gunman pushed her to the floor, then hit her on the head with his weapon. She told officers that he said he would "blow her head off if she moved."

During this, the second man went to get the victim's two flat-screen TVs, each valued at $500, according to the report.

Authorities said the two picked up the TVs and ran. A neighbor saw the pair carrying the flat-screens and confronted them, according to the report, after which the robbers dropped the TVs and ran south.

The neighbor chased the two to a green 2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer with Arkansas plates, according to the report.

The gunman fired one shot at the neighbor, authorities said, and the robbers drove away.

Metro on 01/25/2017