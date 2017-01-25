Suspect in slaying in jail, police say

A man wanted in a fatal shooting earlier this month outside a Hot Springs movie theater has surrendered to police, authorities said.

Dylan Carpenter, 20, of Hot Springs surrendered at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to Hot Springs police. He faces second-degree murder, committing a terroristic act and first-degree battery stemming from the killing of Quadryon Gipson.

Carpenter remained at the Garland County jail Tuesday evening and is being held without bail, records show.

Gipson, 20, of Hot Springs, was shot Jan. 15 in the parking lot of Behind the Mall Cinema at 4501 Central Ave., according to a news release.

Hot Springs police said Tuesday that Gipson was shot in the upper torso during a drug transaction in the movie theater's parking lot. He was taken by private vehicle to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs, where he died, authorities said.

Another man at the scene, 20-year-old Malik Blevins of Hot Springs, also was injured. He was treated at a local hospital and released.

