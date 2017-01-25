Vols lead night of top 25 upsets

TENNESSEE 82,

NO. 4 KENTUCKY 80

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Robert Hubbs III scored 25 points Tuesday night and Tennessee upset No. 4 Kentucky 82-80 to snap the Wildcats' seven-game winning streak.

Tennessee (11-9, 4-4 SEC) beat Kentucky (17-3, 7-1) in Knoxville for the second consecutive season and earned its first victory over a top-five team since an 83-76 triumph over No. 3 Pittsburgh on Dec. 11, 2010.

Kentucky's defeat capped a night in which three of the nation's top four teams lost. Marquette beat No. 1 Villanova 74-72 and No. 2 Kansas fell 85-69 at No. 18 West Virginia.

In Kentucky's last visit to Knoxville, Tennessee erased a 21-point deficit to beat the Wildcats 84-77. No second-half comeback was necessary this time, as Tennessee pulled ahead for good with just over four minutes left in the first half.

Admiral Schofield scored 15 points, Grant Williams had 13 and Lamonte Turner added 10 for Tennessee.

Malik Monk scored 25 points, Bam Adebayo had 21 and De'Aaron Fox added 17 for Kentucky.

After trailing by as many as 11 points in the second half, Kentucky got within two but couldn't come all the way back.

MARQUETTE 74, NO. 1. VILLANOVA 72

MILWAUKEE -- Katin Reinhardt hit two free throws with 11.6 seconds left, Jalen Brunson and Darryl Reynolds missed chances to tie near the basket in the final seconds, and Marquette upset top-ranked Villanova.

The Golden Eagles (14-6, 5-3 Big East) roared back from a 17-point deficit for a season-defining victory over the Wildcats (19-2, 7-2), who have been ranked No. 1 for a total of seven weeks this season.

No. 18 WEST VIRGINIA 85, No. 2 KANSAS 69

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Esa Ahmad broke out of a shooting slump with a career-high 27 points to lead West Virginia.

The Mountaineers (16-4, 5-3 Big 12) beat Kansas (18-2, 7-1) for the fourth straight time in Morgantown and snapped the Jayhawks' 18-game winning streak.

No. 12 VIRGINIA 71, No. 14 NOTRE DAME 54

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- London Perrantes scored 22 points and Virginia pulled away late for its 10th consecutive victory over Notre Dame.

Isaiah Wilkins finished with 13 points and 9 rebounds, and Devon Hall added 11 points and 9 rebounds for the Cavaliers (16-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).

No. 13 LOUISVILLE 106, PITTSBURGH 51

PITTSBURGH -- Donovan Mitchell scored a career-high 29 points and Anas Mahmoud added 14 while making all seven of his shots for Louisville.

The Cardinals (17-4, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) rebounded from a close loss at No. 10 Florida State on Saturday by handing the reeling Panthers the second-worst loss in the program's 111-year history.

No. 15 WISCONSIN 82, PENN ST. 55

MADISON, Wis. -- Bronson Koenig scored 20 points and Wisconsin shut down Penn State in the second half.

The Badgers (17-3, 6-1 Big Ten) started to shake off the Nittany Lions (11-10, 3-5) after Ethan Happ warmed up to begin the second half.

Vitto Brown finished with 16 points, while Happ added 14 and eight rebounds.

No. 20 PURDUE 83, MICHIGAN ST. 73

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Caleb Swanigan had 25 points and 17 rebounds for Purdue (17-4, 6-2 Big Ten), which has won three consecutive, helping the Boilermakers have their best eight-game record in the conference since 2010-11.

The Spartans (12-9, 4-4) have lost three consecutive and four of five, forcing them to turn it around soon to improve their chances of playing in a 20th consecutive NCAA Tournament.

No. 22 MARYLAND 67, RUTGERS 55

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Melo Trimble fueled a second-half surge that put Maryland in control and the Terrapins remained in first place in the Big Ten.

Trimble scored 17 points and freshman Kevin Huerter had 11 for the Terrapins (18-2, 6-1), who own their best record after 20 games since the 1998-99 season.

No. 23 SOUTH CAROLINA 98, AUBURN 69

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Duane Notice tied career highs with 27 points and six three-pointers for South Carolina.

Notice had scored 22 points combined in his previous four games. Notice and Sindarius Thornwell had four 3-pointers in the first half while Justin McKie hit two as the Gamecocks (16-4, 6-1) led 48-27 at the half.

TOP 25 WOMEN

NO. 1 CONNECTICUT 91,

EAST CAROLINA 44

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Gabby Williams had a triple-double and No. 1 Connecticut extended its NCAA-record winning streak to 94 games by beating East Carolina 91-44 on Tuesday night.

Williams finished with 16 points and tied career highs with 16 rebounds and 10 assists in the fifth triple-double in program history. It helped the Huskies (19-0, 7-0 American Athletic Conference) match their record of 34 consecutive road victories, a mark the four-time defending national champions first set from 2000-04. They can break the mark Feb. 1 at Temple.

Katie Lou Samuelson finished with 20 points and Napheesa Collier added 16 for UConn, which never trailed and outscored East Carolina 45-20 in the second half.

Sports on 01/25/2017