Writing Workshop

Novelist, cookbook and children's book author Crescent Dragonwagon will conduct an immersive writing seminar Feb. 17-19 in Little Rock. The weekend will include 19 hours of "Fearless Writing," handouts, one-year access to the Fearlessly Onward community website for weekly tips, inspiration and interaction with other writers, as well as Dragonwagon.Dragonwagon is the former owner of Dairy Hollow House in Eureka Springs and is the author of more than 50 books, including Bean by Bean, The Cornbread Gospels and The Passionate Vegetarian. For details or to register, visit fearlesswriting.com/little-rock.

Cooking Classes

Eggshells Kitchen Co., 5501 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, has set the following February cooking classes: Chocolate Making with Ashton Woodward, creator of Cocoa Rouge candies, Feb. 3, $50; Reidel Wine Seminar (registration includes glasses) Feb. 9, $85; Kids Valentines Treats Class, suggested for ages 5-10, Feb. 12, $40; Scott Raines of Table 28, cooking class, Feb. 27, $50. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit eggshellskitchencompany.com or call (501) 664-6900.

Food on 01/25/2017