TODAY’S STATE DIVISION I GAMES

UCA women at Stephen F. Austin

WHEN 5:30 p.m. Central WHERE William R. Johnson Coliseum, Nacogdoches, Texas RECORDS UCA 13-4, 5-2 Southland; Stephen F. Austin 15-2, 6-0 INTERNET ucasports.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Maggie Proffitt, 5-7, Sr. 13.7 3.2 G Brianna Mullins, 5-6, Sr. 7.4 3.9 G Olivia McWilliams, 5-7, So. 4.1 2.1 F Raquel Logan, 6-1, Sr. 6.9 6.9 F Kierra Jordan, 6-1, Jr. 13.8 6.0 COACH Sandra Rushing (91-49 in fourth season at Central Arkansas, 494-304 in 28th season overall)

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Brentney Branch, 5-6, Sr. 14.5 1.3 G Kennedy Harris, 5-8, So. 5.8 3.4 G Taylor Ross, 5-6, Sr. 17.5 3.9 F Stevi Parker, 6-0, Jr. 11.0 7.8 C Adrienne Lewis, 6-1, Sr. 7.9 5.8 COACH Mark Kellogg (33-14 in second season at Stephen F. Austin, 283-79 in 12th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA SFA 68.4 Points for 75.7 52.3 Points against 60.8 +4.7 Rebound margin +2.0 +3.8 Turnover margin +4.7 46.7 FG pct. 44.4 31.4 3-pt. pct. 33.2 70.0 FT pct. 68.7 CHALK TALK UCA can pull within one game of first-place Stephen F. Austin with a victory. … Today’s game matches the conference’s top scoring team, Stephen F. Austin (75.7 points per game) against its top defensive team in UCA, which is holding teams to 52.3 points per game. Stephen F. Austin is scoring 81.7 points in league games, while UCA is holding league opponents to 55.6 points, both of which lead the conference.

— Troy Schulte

UCA men at Stephen F. Austin

WHEN 8 p.m. Central WHERE William R. Johnson Coliseum, Nacogdoches, Texas RECORDS UCA 4-16, 3-4 Southland; Stephen F. Austin 9-10, 4-3 RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway INTERNET ESPN3.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Jordan Howard, 5-11, Jr. 19.1 3.7 G Mathieu Kamba, 6-5, Jr. 14.3 7.1 G Derreck Brooks, 6-6, Jr. 12.9 6.8 F Ethan Lee, 6-7, Jr. 3.0 2.7 C Tanner Schmit, 6-8, So. 4.9 3.2 COACH Russ Pennell (13-63 in third season at UCA, 124-132 in eighth season overall)

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Dallas Cameron, 6-3, Sr. 8.1 1.6 G Ivan Canete, 6-4, Jr. 12.7 3.0 G Kevon Harris, 6-6, Fr. 7.9 3.5 F Leon Gillmore, 6-7, Jr. 9.7 5.9 F T.J. Holyfield, 6-7, So. 10.9 5.8 COACH Kyle Keller (9-10 in first season at Stephen F. Austin and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA SFA 70.9 Points for 68.7 84.2 Points against 68.1 -2.3 Rebound margin +4.6 -3.8 Turnover margin -1.9 42.3 FG pct. 44.0 34.4 3-PT. pct. 33.9 74.1 FT pct. 74.3 CHALK TALK UCA enters having lost three games in a row, and its 63 points in Saturday’s loss to New Orleans was its lowest output against a conference team this year. … Stephen F. Austin, which reached the NCAA Tournament in each of the past three seasons, had won three games in a row before Saturday’s loss at Incarnate Word. … Stephen F. Austin leads the league in scoring defense (68.1 points allowed per game) and has a plus-4.6 rebound margin.