Truce talks end; no Syrians sign

ASTANA, Kazakhstan -- Two days of talks over the Syrian civil war concluded on Tuesday with an agreement by Iran, Russia and Turkey to enforce a fragile partial cease-fire. But neither the Syrian government representatives nor the rebel fighters -- who briefly met face to face for the first time in nearly six years of war -- signed the agreement.

While the three powers agreed to establish a mechanism to monitor and enforce the nearly month-old cease-fire, they did not say what the mechanism should look like, deferring that issue for future talks.

"It's going to be a challenge; it's not going to be easy," Staffan de Mistura, the U.N.'s Syria envoy, who mediated between the two sides in the Kazakh capital of Astana, told reporters later.

The statement brought Iran on board with recent new cooperation between Russia and Turkey, and it strengthened Turkey's commitment to separating rebel groups it supports from jihadi groups.

But representatives of the Syrian delegations -- both from the government and opposition -- immediately expressed reservations. They emphasized that they had not signed on to a document that had been brokered by the main sponsors of the warring sides in the country, not by Syrians themselves. Russia is the most powerful backer of the Syrian government, which is also closely allied with Iran, while Turkey has been among the main supporters of rebel groups.

Russia, which has criticized Syria for breaking the cease-fire, called on Iran to honor its commitments under the new accord. "Our military who are in Syria are doing everything to ensure that these violations by government forces don't happen," Alexander Lavrentiev, the Kremlin envoy to Syria who headed Russia's delegation at the Astana talks, told reporters. "Iran can help, especially now, as a guarantor of the signed agreements. It will be obliged to respect the obligations it has signed up to."

U.S. State Department spokesman Mark Toner said Tuesday the U.S. welcomes actions that de-escalate violence in the country and called on Russia, Iran and Syria to press the Syrian sides to abide by the cease-fire in order to create an environment more conducive to political discussions.

The United States, busy with the presidential transition, had no significant role in the talks between the Syrian government and its armed opponents in Kazakhstan this week.

After Tuesday's declaration, read out by Kazakhstan's foreign minister, Kairat Abdrakhmanov, delegates to the Astana meeting held competing news conferences that underlined the enormous differences between the two sides.

"We don't accept any role for Iran in the future of Syria," said Mohammad Alloush, the head of the rebel delegation, insisting that all Iranian-backed foreign militias fighting alongside the Syrian government withdraw from Syria.

Syrian U.N. envoy Bashar Ja'afari called it "pitiful" that the opposition was criticizing one of the three guarantors who facilitated the agreement.

"The issue here is that finally we have a consensual paper called final communique or final declaration agreed upon by everybody ... this is what we care about," Ja'afari said.

Ja'afari, however, said that military operations in an area near the Syrian capital would continue despite a pledge to enforce the cease-fire "as long as there are terrorists depriving 7 million people in the capital Damascus from drinking water."

New clashes were reported in Wadi Barada, the besieged rebel-held area and source for most of Damascus' drinking water. Water supplies have been cut off for weeks, a situation for which the government and the rebels have blamed each other.

The agreement among Iran, Russia and Turkey was announced a day after the Syrian factions exchanged harsh words at the start of the talks, held in Astana, capital of Kazakhstan.

A main result of the meeting was to firm up Russia's growing role in the Syria diplomacy, establishing the Astana talks as a part of, but not a replacement for, the Geneva process that has been spearheaded for years by the United Nations and the United States. The new document said meetings in Astana would be a forum to discuss specific issues that come up within the Geneva framework.

Iran, Russia and Turkey affirmed their commitment "to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic as a multiethnic, multireligious, nonsectarian and democratic state," and their conviction "that there is no military solution to the Syrian conflict and that it can only be solved through a political process." Those sentiments echo principles that the U.N. Security Council has already laid out.

The countries also reiterated "their determination to fight jointly" against the Islamic State and against the Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, formerly known as the Nusra Front, pledging to "separate" them from armed opposition groups. That could be an important provision, since the Syrian government led by President Bashar Assad tends to classify all the opposition fighters indiscriminately as terrorist groups, and many have been unable or unwilling to separate themselves from forces of the former Nusra Front on the battlefield.

The agreement did not specify how such a separation might occur, however.

The next round of talks between the Syrian government and the opposition will occur Feb. 8 in Geneva, according to the announcement by the three countries. But diplomats in Astana said it was unclear if that date was firm.

Information for this article was contributed by Anne Barnard and Hwaida Saad of The New York Times; by Philip Issa of The Associated Press; and by Henry Meyer of Bloomberg News.

A Section on 01/25/2017