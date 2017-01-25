Human remains, missing man's truck found in search of Arkansas woods

BRADLEY -- Officers searching a wooded area Tuesday near Bradley in Lafayette County found human remains and a truck that belonged to a man reported missing from neighboring Miller County.

Lafayette County sheriff's deputies authorized to speak about the search were on the scene and unavailable for comment Tuesday afternoon, an employee at the sheriff's office said.

But Chief Deputy Michael McQuerrey of the Miller County sheriff's office in Texarkana said his office had learned that the remains were found in a wildlife-management area off Arkansas 29 and about 3 miles north of Bradley.

McQuerrey said authorities have not confirmed that the remains are those of a Miller County man reported missing in July 2015,but they had confirmed it was the missing person's truck.

State Desk on 01/25/2017