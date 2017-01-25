Trump team digs in on claim of illegal votes Nov. 8

The White House on Tuesday reiterated President Donald Trump's contention that he lost the national popular vote in November's election because of 3 million to 5 million illegal votes.

Trump repeatedly has claimed that there was widespread voter fraud in the election, most recently telling congressional leaders Monday night that he thinks it is why he lost the popular vote to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. Although the president's theory has been broadly discredited, White House spokesman Sean Spicer held up debunked research Tuesday to support it and left open the possibility of a federal investigation.

"The president has believed that for a while, based on studies and information he has," Spicer said. When pressed, Spicer would not state whether he personally agrees with Trump, only that it is the president's "long-standing belief."

On Monday night at a White House reception for congressional leaders, Trump privately told lawmakers that he would have won the popular vote had it not been for 3 million to 5 million illegal votes, according to people familiar with the conversation.

[PRESIDENT TRUMP: Details on administration, previous coverage, photos, videos]

Elections officials in most states -- many of them Republicans -- have reported no instances of widespread election problems, including fraud.

Trump's own campaign attorneys stated in a recent court filing: "All available evidence suggests that the 2016 general election was not tainted by fraud or mistake."

Democrats fear that Trump's allegations of voter fraud are about more than his personal ego. They say he might be signaling support for a systematic Republican effort in the states to suppress voting rights.

"When Trump talks about 3 [million] to 5 million people voting illegally, he is sending a message to every Republican governor in this country to go forward with voter suppression," said U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was asked about Trump's claims, but he would not say whether he agrees with them. He said only that he believes voter fraud is a problem generally around the country.

"Most states have done a better job on this front, but the notion that election fraud is fiction is not true," said McConnell, who like many Republicans has voiced support for voter ID laws.

On Tuesday, lawmakers skirted the question when asked whether they agree with Trump's theory.

"I can't tell Donald, President Trump, how to speak or what he wants to focus on," said U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. "I don't agree with that. And if there's evidence of that, it should be investigated."

Other senators refused to engage on the subject.

"I don't think about it," U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said. "It's not important to me."

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told CNN that the president's allegations are undermining faith in the democratic system.

"I would urge the president to knock this off," Graham said. "This is the greatest democracy on Earth. We're the leader of the free world. And people are going to start doubting you as a person if you keep making accusations against our electoral system without justification."

A Section on 01/25/2017