Wal-Mart cuts 200 e-commerce jobs

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. laid off about 200 e-commerce employees Tuesday in California, continuing the company's plans to eliminate corporate positions nationwide this month.

Marc Lore, Wal-Mart's new U.S. e-commerce chief executive officer, informed employees of the job cuts in an internal memo. He said the Bentonville-based retailer is "focused on adding the right talent to our team and making sure we're investing in ways that directly improve our customer experience."

"As difficult as this decision is, I know it's the right one," Lore said in the memo.

The cuts are part of Wal-Mart's strategy to eliminate nearly 1,000 corporate-level positions before Tuesday, the end of its fiscal year. Multiple sources said employees in the company's replenishment department were among those affected by a round of layoffs in Northwest Arkansas on Friday.

The decision to eliminate positions in California is not a sign Wal-Mart will slow investments in e-commerce. Instead, Lore pointed to comments from Wal-Mart CEO Doug McMillon in another internal memo last week that indicated the retailer would have to make changes on the inside so customers can experience the benefits on the outside. E-commerce resources are expected to shift to other areas within the division.

"While some roles are going away today, we'll be investing in our business and adding new skillsets during the year," Lore said in the internal memo.

Economists said earlier this month that it's not unusual for a company of Wal-Mart's size to eliminate workers and hire others at the same time as it restructures operations. Wal-Mart employs more than 1.5 million people in the U.S.

"With any kind of company as big as Wal-Mart, that's going to mean that they occasionally switch strategies and switch the kinds of skills that they need to implement," said Kathy Deck, a University of Arkansas economist and director of the Center for Business and Economic Research.

Wal-Mart's e-commerce restructuring began after the company closed its $3.3 billion acquisition of Jet.com last year.

Lore, Jet.com's founder, became the head of Wal-Mart's U.S. e-commerce business as part of the acquisition.

He announced his e-commerce leadership team earlier this month and the group is a blend of Walmart.com and Jet.com leaders. Lore said in the internal memo that the organization plans to become more "customer-centric" and told employees Tuesday that the retailer had a "clear strategy" moving forward.

"We've structured the team for speed and simplicity," Lore said in the memo. "We're building an organization with the right talent and experience. We've created an environment where the best minds across our many locations can team up and drive great ideas forward."

