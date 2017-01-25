Ward man jailed in fatal shooting

Jacksonville police Tuesday arrested a Ward man in the killing of a 43-year-old man last week, according to the department.

Chavin Lamarr Scales, 24, is accused of fatally shooting Michael Jeffery Lovell at a Jacksonville mobile-home park Thursday, according to a statement from the city's Police Department.

Police were dispatched to the Pine Meadow Mobile Home Estates, 3000 John Harden Drive, at 4:47 p.m. Thursday for a report of shots fired and a possible victim, the release said.

Authorities found Lovell suffering from a gunshot wound and later pronounced him dead at the scene, according to the release.

Scales was arrested Tuesday at the Lonoke County jail on a warrant out of Jacksonville, according to a police report. He is charged with capital murder.

The circumstances of the killing were unclear Tuesday night, along with how investigators developed Scales as a suspect.

Metro on 01/25/2017