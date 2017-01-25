Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, January 25, 2017, 2:21 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Woman hit officer with hands while doing sword tricks, police say

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:09 p.m.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman is accused of striking a police officer in the face with her hands while demonstrating a sword trick.

Police responded to the Manchester home of 51-year-old Lisa Bunker on Monday night for a report of a possible domestic disturbance involving a sword.

They say Bunker accidentally struck herself with the sword, causing a cut over her eye. Her ex-husband suffered small cuts to both hands while trying to take the sword away.

When police arrived, authorities say Bunker started demonstrating sword tricks and struck an officer in the face with her hands.

Bunker was charged with resisting arrest, simple assault and reckless conduct.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Woman hit officer with hands while doing sword tricks, police say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online