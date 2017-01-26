2 killed in wrong-way crash on Arkansas highway, state police say

A two-vehicle crash Thursday morning on an Arkansas highway left two people dead, according to state police.

In a preliminary report, the Arkansas State Police said the crash happened around 10:15 a.m. on U.S. 65 North in Chicot County.

Authorities say a vehicle driven by 90-year-old Weldon L. Sledge of Warren veered into northbound traffic while traveling south as 25-year-old Elbert C. Parks of Greenville, Miss., was traveling north.

Sledge, who was driving a 2010 Chevrolet, and Parks, who was driving a 2007 Cadillac, died as a result of the crash, the report states.

Travel conditions at the time of the crash were described as clear and dry.

Their deaths marked the 29th and 30th fatalities reported so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.