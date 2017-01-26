Home / Latest News /
2 killed in wrong-way crash on Arkansas highway, state police say
This article was published today at 5:41 p.m.
A two-vehicle crash Thursday morning on an Arkansas highway left two people dead, according to state police.
In a preliminary report, the Arkansas State Police said the crash happened around 10:15 a.m. on U.S. 65 North in Chicot County.
Authorities say a vehicle driven by 90-year-old Weldon L. Sledge of Warren veered into northbound traffic while traveling south as 25-year-old Elbert C. Parks of Greenville, Miss., was traveling north.
[INTERACTIVE: Coverage of all fatal wrecks in Arkansas so far this year]
Sledge, who was driving a 2010 Chevrolet, and Parks, who was driving a 2007 Cadillac, died as a result of the crash, the report states.
Travel conditions at the time of the crash were described as clear and dry.
Their deaths marked the 29th and 30th fatalities reported so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 2 killed in wrong-way crash on Arkansas highway, state police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.