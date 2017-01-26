50-project list not from White House, Trump team says

WASHINGTON -- A pre-inaugural list of top infrastructure projects, attributed to the transition team of President Donald Trump, doesn't reflect the administration's official views, White House officials say.

In emails to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette late Tuesday, presidential spokesman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the list isn't a White House or a transition team policy document.

Another spokesman, Lindsay Walters, echoed that Wednesday, telling the Kansas City Star that the list is "not an official White House document."

The Star and McClatchy Newspapers had obtained the document, which listed 50 potential projects totaling $137.5 billion.

The ninth item on the list was the Plains and Eastern Clean Line, which would carry wind-generated electricity from the Oklahoma Panhandle to Memphis, running across Arkansas. Members of the Arkansas congressional delegation have fought to block the $2.5 billion, 750-mile-long project.

Politico's subscription-based news service Tuesday evening raised questions about the authenticity of the list.

Brigham McCown, chairman of the Alliance for Innovation and Infrastructure and a former member of the Trump transition team, told the Washington-based political news outlet that the document "did not come from the transition team."

But in an interview, Star Editor Mike Fannin said the paper "absolutely" stands by what it printed.

"The story is real. The document is not a fake," he said.

The list was a "preliminary list provided to the [National Governors Association] by the Trump transition team," Fannin said.

Officials with the governors association, who asked that questions about the list be submitted in writing, did not reply.

Houston-based Clean Line Energy Partners has fought to secure government approval for their privately funded energy project, which would carry 4,000 megawatts, enough power to supply 1 million homes, company officials said. The line would enter Arkansas just north of Van Buren and would exit the state south of Wilson in Mississippi County, if the preferred route were adopted.

Members of the Arkansas congressional delegation have said the project should not move forward unless it is approved by state officials.

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark., who filed legislation to require state approval, continues to oppose the power line, a spokesman said.

