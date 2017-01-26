Arkansas man accused of buying gun for man who then used it to kill 2

A 28-year-old Arkansas man is accused of buying a gun for a man who then used it to kill two people a day later, authorities said.

Talmade Beigh Pendergrass of Gassville was arrested Thursday morning on a federal charge of making a false statement in acquisition of a firearm.

Pendergrass is accused of going with Nicholas Roos to the Harps grocery store in Mountain Home in November 2015, during which time Roos was denied a handgun purchase after a background check was conducted.

"Video evidence from the store then indicated that Roos took cash money out of a Crown Royal bag and handed it over to Pendergrass, who then made application to purchase the firearm, was approved, and he took possession of the firearm," Baxter County sheriff John Montgomery said in a statement. "Pendergrass stated on the application form that he was the actual buyer of the firearm when in truth and fact he was acquiring the firearm on behalf of another person, which is in violation of the law."

Police say Roos used the gun the next day to kill Donald Rice, 75, and his wife, Ladonna J. Rice, 71, at their home near Midway. Roos pled guilty last year and was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Authorities say Roos shot Donald and Ladonna Rice then set their house and truck on fire.

Pendergrass was being held in the Baxter County jail pending his transfer to the custody of U.S. Marshals, Montgomery wrote.