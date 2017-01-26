Arkansas man accused of holding teen as 'sex slave' gets 10 years

A northeast Arkansas man accused of holding a runaway teenage girl as his “sex slave” has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to court filings.

Jacob M. Gibson, 22, of Cave City entered a negotiated guilty plea earlier this month on a charge of second-degree sexual assault. He initially faced three counts of rape, one count of kidnapping and one count of trafficking of persons.

Gibson was arrested after his mother responded to a “frantic” phone call Sept. 4 from the 17-year-old victim and “raced home” to find the girl locked in a shed, according to an arrest affidavit.

The mother told the girl it was not right "for anyone to keep anyone else as a sex slave," Sharp County Deputy Cody Bailey wrote in the affidavit.

Authorities said Gibson repeatedly raped the teenager while she lived with him and his family on Brickle Springs Road in Cave City, Arkansas Online previously reported.

The two had met when the girl was unable to meet up with her biological father in Washington, and they then traveled to Arkansas together, the affidavit reads.

The living conditions at Gibson's house became worse, the victim said, when Gibson increasingly used methamphetamine.

