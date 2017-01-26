Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, January 26, 2017, 12:03 p.m.

Arkansas man pleads guilty to mailing threats to 7 mayors over lack of prayer in schools

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:40 a.m.

TEXARKANA — An Arkansas man has pleaded guilty to charges of threatening seven mayors with hanging if they didn't meet his demands that included putting prayer and the Ten Commandments back in schools.

The Texarkana Gazette reported that 56-year-old Maverick Dean Bryan of Mineral Springs pleaded guilty Wednesday as part of a plea agreement in which prosecutors will recommend a 12- to 18-month prison sentence and dismiss a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

The letters sent to the mayors of Hope, Nashville, DeQueen, Ashdown, Lewisville, Prescott and Murfreesboro in 2015 also demanded they no longer honor the votes of anyone who is homosexual, Muslim, socialist, communist or atheist, or who worships any God other than Jesus Christ.

Bryan said he meant no harm and "made a grave mistake."

