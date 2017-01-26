Arkansas panel advances tax break for retired veterans

LITTLE ROCK — The House Revenue and Taxation Committee has approved a bill extending tax relief to military veterans who retire in Arkansas.

Despite concerns about new taxes on digital downloads and changes in the tax on soft drinks and candy, the panel advanced the $13 million tax cut on a voice vote.

The bill initially took away a mobile home sales exemption to cover the cost of the tax cut. A new version of the bill ends a sales tax exemption on digital products and computer software delivered electronically.

Some legislators said the change could be unfair to college students who buy textbooks online and that the taxes should have a "sunset" clause.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.