At the post

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Aqueduct, 11:20 a.m.; Gulfstream Park, 11:35 a.m.; Fair Grounds, 1:25 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Santa Anita, 3 p.m.; Penn National, 5 p.m.; Turfway Park, 5:15 p.m.; Delta Downs, 5:40 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.; Daytona Beach, 6:25 p.m.

FAST START

Danny Caldwell said he's been battling the flu in recent weeks, but Oaklawn's three-time defending leading owner isn't sick of visiting the winner's circle. Caldwell is off to a fast start at Oaklawn, recording meet highs for starts (24), victories (six) and purse earnings ($261,782) through the first eight days of racing. Highlighting the early flurry was a victory by Domain's Rap in the $125,000 Fifth Season Stakes for older horses Jan. 13. The 9-year-old gelding represented the first Oaklawn stakes victory for Caldwell, who started his first horse in Hot Springs in 2008, according to Equibase, racing's official data gathering organization. "I claimed for the first part of this meet," said Caldwell, 51, who had his first thoroughbred victory in 2007. "I went to Kentucky and got some better horses. It's all worked out. You love when a plan comes together. Had them fresh and ready to run." Caldwell's emphasis on the claim box last fall at Keeneland and Churchill Downs has netted two victories this month at Oaklawn. Snickerboxer, taken for $10,000 on Nov. 10 at Churchill Downs, is perfect in two starts for Caldwell after winning a Jan. 14 starter optional claimer at 1 1/16 miles. A Gala Day, in her first start for Caldwell after being claimed for $16,000 on Nov. 16 at Churchill Downs, won a starter optional claiming sprint Thursday. But Caldwell has been a force in high-end races, too. In addition to Domain's Rap, Caldwell sent out another opening-day winner in P C Cowboy, a 3-year-old Archarcharch colt who was making his first start since being claimed for $20,000 out of his Dec. 11 career debut at Remington Park. Caldwell also won a first-level allowance sprint Jan. 15 with Boalt Hall, a lightly raced 4-year-old colt purchased for $22,000 at the Keeneland November Breeding Stock Sale. Caldwell's sixth victory of the meet came in a $25,000 claiming event Sunday with Ol Sanish, the owner's 82nd overall at Oaklawn, according to Equibase.

HER LEGACY

Chanel's Legacy earned a career-high 70 Beyer figure for her 2½-length victory over My Sweet Stella in Saturday's $125,000 Dixie Belle Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at 6 furlongs. Trainer Lynn Chleboard said Sunday afternoon that the Iowa-bred daughter of Dominus emerged from the race in good order and would be pointed for the $125,000 Martha Washington Stakes on Feb. 11. The Dixie Belle was the second career Oaklawn stakes victory for Chleboard, who also won the race in 2013 with American Sugar. American Sugar ran fourth in the Martha Washington in her next start. "I think she might be able to go a little farther than American Sugar, truthfully," Chleboard said about Chanel's Legacy. "I loved American Sugar. My baby, you know, but I think this filly might be able to go a little bit farther."

SIX YEARS OF SANTANA

Saturday marked the sixth anniversary of jockey Ricardo Santana Jr.'s first Oaklawn victory. Santana, 24, is Oaklawn's four-time defending riding champion and has 294 career victories in Hot Springs, according to Equibase.

