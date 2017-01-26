Bid to keep Arkansas primary in March fails in Senate vote

LITTLE ROCK — An effort to keep Arkansas' primary in March has failed before the state Senate after opponents said they were concerned it would effectively create nonstop campaigns for political office in the state.

The proposal to permanently move the state's primary from May to the first Tuesday in March failed on a 17-13 vote. The Senate approved a motion that would allow Republican Sen. Gary Stubblefield to bring his proposal back up later for another vote.

The state temporarily moved its primary last year to March for the presidential nominating contest, and Stubblefield said making the move permanent would help keep the state relevant in presidential campaigns. The move would also apply to midterm election years.

