Business news in brief

Starbucks nominates Sam's Club CEO

Rosalind Brewer, who announced her retirement as chief executive officer of Sam's Club earlier this month, has been nominated for a board of directors position at Starbucks Corp.

The Seattle-based company said Wednesday that it has also nominated LEGO Brand Group Executive Chairman Jorgan Vig Knudstorp and Microsoft Corp. CEO Satya Nadella for board roles. Board members will be elected during Starbucks' annual shareholders meeting on March 22.

"It will be an honor to put my many years of retail and customer engagement to work on behalf of the brand, and to serve alongside such a talented group in doing so," Brewer said in a statement.

Brewer will retire as Sam's Club chief on Feb. 1 after leading the warehouse division of Wal-Mart Stores Inc. for five years. Chief Merchandising Officer John Furner is replacing Brewer as Sam's Club CEO.

-- Robbie Neiswanger

BP foresees oil-demand growth slowing

Oil-demand growth will slow and supplies will remain abundant in the coming decades, meaning producers in the Middle East, Russia and the U.S. will continue to gain market share at the expense of higher-cost rivals, BP PLC said Wednesday.

Demand for oil will expand at an average of 0.7 percent a year over the next two decades, little more than half the rate in the preceding 20 years, BP said in its Energy Outlook 2035 report. By the early 2030s transport will cease to be the main driver of growth, a significant departure from the historical trend.

"The most important source of growth in oil demand in the 2030s won't be to power cars or trucks or planes, but rather used as an input into other products, such as plastics and fabrics," BP's chief economist, Spencer Dale, said in a statement. That would be "quite a change from the past."

The expansion of electric cars, increasing energy efficiency and more renewables will also affect oil demand. Were these trends to continue, oil demand could peak in the mid 2040s, Dale said. That could change depending on the pace at which electric vehicles and renewables are adopted, he said.

The world has enough oil reserves that can be extracted with current technologies to be able to meet demand two times over until 2050, Dale told reporters in London. As demand growth tapers, holders of these resources could potentially decide to produce sooner rather than later, he said.

-- Bloomberg News

S. Africa permits tons of U.S. GMO corn

South Africa issued permits to allow total imports of 1.4 million tons of genetically modified corn from the U.S. since allowing entry of the grain for the first time in December after the worst drought since records began in 1904.

There have been 15 permits issued for genetically modified corn, or maize as it's known in South Africa, according to Makenosi Maroo, a spokesman for the South African Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, writing Wednesday in an emailed response to questions about the GMO action. GMO stands for genetically modified organism.

South Africa became a net importer of corn for the first time since 2008 in the marketing season that ended in April, after the drought slashed harvests there. Approval was given for the entry both of white and yellow genetically modified corn from the U.S., the Pretoria-based South African Cereals and Oilseeds Trade Association said in December. While South Africa grows its own genetically modified corn, to date it hadn't allowed modified grain from the U.S. to be imported as food.

South African corn farmers oppose the new imports because they are likely to push prices lower, Grain SA, the biggest local industry organization, said at the time.

-- Bloomberg News

Walgreens-Rite Aid deal deadline nears

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. Chief Executive Officer Stefano Pessina said he still believes in his company's purchase of Rite Aid Corp. but declined to say whether the companies will extend the deal just three days from their agreed deadline to complete the merger.

The acquisition hasn't yet received antitrust approval from the Federal Trade Commission, and Walgreens hasn't made a key filing saying it has answered all the agency's questions. Once it does, that would give the FTC another 30 days to decide whether to approve the deal or sue to stop it. The companies had agreed to close the planned $9.4 billion merger, which would create the largest drugstore chain in the U.S. by number of stores, by Friday.

Extending the deadline "is a matter for the boards," Pessina said Tuesday in a meeting at Bloomberg's New York office. "I cannot anticipate what they will do." He said he had been instructed by his lawyers not to comment further on what might happen.

Walgreens would likely have to pay Rite Aid a $325 million breakup fee if either side walks away. A Rite Aid representative declined to comment on the deal or whether the companies are planning to extend the deadline. A representative of Fred's Inc., to which Walgreens and Rite Aid proposed to sell 865 stores to try to gain approval on the Rite Aid deal, declined to comment.

-- Bloomberg News

Textron to buy Arctic Cat in $247M deal

MINNEAPOLIS -- The defense contractor Textron is buying the snowmobile-maker Arctic Cat in a deal valued at about $247 million.

Textron said Wednesday that it will pay $18.50 per Arctic Cat share, a 41 percent premium to its Tuesday closing price. The transaction also includes debt, though no exact figure was provided.

Arctic Cat Inc. will be folded into Textron's specialized-vehicles business, but the brand, as well as its manufacturing, distribution and operational facilities, will be maintained. The Minneapolis company employs about 1,600 people.

Arctic Cat Chief Executive Officer Christopher Metz said the tie-up will benefit customers, dealers and employees.

Arctic Cat's board has unanimously approved the deal, and shares spiked 40 percent before the opening bell.

Textron Inc. is based in Providence, R.I.

-- The Associated Press

Business on 01/26/2017