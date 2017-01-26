The calendar of public events of the 91st General Assembly for today, the 18th day of the 2017 regular session.

COMMITTEES

7:30 a.m. Special Language Subcommittee of the Joint Budget Committee, Room B, Multi-Agency Complex.

9 a.m. Joint Budget Committee, Room A, Multi-Agency Complex.

10 a.m. House Education Committee, Room 138.

10 a.m. House Judiciary Committee, Room 149.

10 a.m. House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee, Room

130.

10 a.m. House Public Transportation Committee, Room B, Multi-Agency Complex.

10 a.m. House Revenue & Taxation Committee, Room 151.

10 a.m. Senate Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development Committee, Room 309.

1 p.m. Senate Judiciary Committee, Room 171.

2:30 p.m. Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee, Old Supreme Court chamber.

10 minutes upon adjournment. Senate Rules, Resolution & Memorials Committee, Room 207.

SENATE

10 a.m. Senate convenes.

HOUSE

1:30 p.m. House convenes.