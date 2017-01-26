Cave Springs attorney resigns

CAVE SPRINGS -- Tom Guarino resigned as city attorney during a City Council budget work session Tuesday night, two city officials said Wednesday.

Why Guarino resigned, though, remains in dispute.

Alderman Larry Fletcher said Guarino became upset during the meeting.

"He got up and walked out of the meeting," Fletcher said.

Mayor Travis Lee said Guarino was asked to resign.

"The City Council, or some of them, requested the resignation of the city attorney based on the fact the city attorney does not agree with the City Council over matters of law," Lee said. "The city of Cave Springs did not hire the city attorney to agree with the City Council. They hired him to interpret the law as it pertains to the city of Cave Springs."

Guarino didn't respond to a phone message left for him Wednesday.

"This seems to be a personal matter and not a professional matter, which seems to be the norm with certain council members," Lee said. "The city attorney has done an exceptional job and he has my full support."

Lee wouldn't name the council members.

Guarino has had several disagreements with the council over the past month and has accused it of violating the Freedom of Information Act.

The most recent incident occurred during the Jan. 10 City Council meeting when council members went into executive session to discuss the jobs of 10 employees the council fired a week before. Lee vetoed the firings the day after and Guarino threatened he would quit if the council overrode the mayor's veto during the Jan. 10 meeting.

Guarino objected immediately after Fletcher made a motion to go into executive session, saying it violated the Freedom of Information Act. The council voted to go into executive session anyway, and during the session decided not to override the mayor's veto.

A memo by Guarino dated Jan. 9 stated the city and some city officials face potential civil and criminal liability over City Council actions, saying there may be multiple federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaints pending against one city official involved in the firing of the 10 employees.

Guarino also said the Jan. 4 City Council special budget meeting in which the 10 employees were fired was illegal because meeting notification was sent in under the minimum 24-hour notice required by city code and didn't meet the "extreme and unusual circumstances" threshold.

Kimberly Hutcheson, city treasurer and recorder, sent an email notice of the special meeting at 3:02 p.m., around 3½ hours before the meeting began. Guarino sent a response email to Hutcheson, council members and media outlets saying the notice didn't meet the requirements of section 2.08 of the Municipal Code for giving notice of a city meeting unless a "majority of the council members" call the meeting.

Alderman Mary Ann Winters defended the 3½ hour notice, saying at the time addressing the city's financial issues was an emergency situation.

Winters couldn't be reached by phone Wednesday for comment on Guarino's resignation, but she said last week Guarino was too devoted to Lee. She also has previously said she was disappointed in Guarino's criticism of the council because she offered him the position in November.

Lee and Winters have disagreed over spending, with Winters accusing Lee of spending city money frivolously, and Lee saying all spending was approved by City Council and done to help the city grow.

NW News on 01/26/2017