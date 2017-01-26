Cave Springs mayor requests investigation into city treasurer

— BENTONVILLE -- The Cave Springs mayor has asked the Prosecuting Attorney's Office to assign a law enforcement agency to investigate the city treasurer.

Mayor Travis Lee sent a letter to Stuart Cearley, chief deputy of the Benton County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, on Thursday requesting a criminal investigation into issues concerning Kimberly Hutcheson.

The request only concerns Hutcheson, Lee said.

Hutcheson was out of the office Thursday, said a person who answered the phone at City Hall.

Lee's letter claims Hutcheson blocked access so electronic key fobs no longer worked for 10 employees after the City Council rehired them days after they had been fired. The employees could not enter City Hall, Lee said. Hutcheson's actions with the locks also compromised the Police Department's evidence room, Lee said.

Hutcheson also blocked employees from using their computers, which meant some employees could not enter payments to the city, Lee said. Hutcheson's actions are interfering with the daily operations at City Hall and some employees are having a difficult time doing their jobs, he said.

Checks for payments to the city have not been entered, and that impacts the city and people who make payments, Lee said. The city could mistakenly turn off someone's water even though they have paid their bill, Lee said.

"We had guys paying for gas out of their pockets because she shut their cards off," Lee said of some city employees. "I told them to pay for the gasoline and I would make sure that they are reimbursed."

Lee claims Hutcheson's actions have cost the city thousands of dollars.

Hutcheson said in email she had the City Council's authorization for her actions, Lee said.

"She had no authorization for what she did," Lee said. "It's detrimental to Cave Springs."

Lee said it is necessary to request assistance from the prosecutor's office because he can not fire Hutcheson because she is an elected official.

"I'm pleading with the prosecutor's office for help," Lee said. "I just want to run City Hall."

NW News on 01/27/2017