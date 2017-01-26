Ex-congressman from Pennsylvania starts prison stay
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:35 a.m.
LEWIS RUN, Pa. — A longtime Pennsylvania congressman convicted of racketeering reported to a federal prison Wednesday to begin his 10-year sentence.
Officials said former U.S. Rep. Chaka Fattah was logged in just after 11 a.m. at the Federal Correctional Institution-McKean in Lewis Run in western Pennsylvania, near the New York border. He will be in the minimum-security camp adjacent to the medium-security prison.
The Philadelphia Democrat, 60, spent 20 years in Congress before his June conviction of taking an illegal $1 million campaign loan, then using government and nonprofit funds to repay it. Four co-defendants also were convicted.
Fattah lost his bid to stay out of prison while he appeals.
His son, Chaka “Chip” Fattah Jr., is serving five years at a prison in Michigan in an overlapping bank-fraud case.
