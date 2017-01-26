Ex-Hog Landry wins title in the Bahamas

Former Arkansas golfer Andrew Landry won for the second time on the PGA’s Web.com Tour after his victory Wednesday in the The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic.

Landry made two eagles and three birdies for a 5-under 67 to finish the tournament 16 under and a three-stroke victory over Jimmy Gunn. Landry had trailed Gunn by five strokes after the second round.

Landry, who was in the final pairing of the fourth round of last year’s U.S. Open before finishing 15th, won the Web.com’s Cartagena de Indias at Karibana Championship in 2015. He won $108,000 for his victory Wednesday and is tied with Kyle Thompson for first place on the tour’s money list after two tournaments. The top 25 on this year’s money list earn their PGA Tour card for 2018.

Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) finished in a tie for 15th at 6 under, while Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) was in a tie for 31st at 2 under.