Fishing this week

HOT SPOTS

LAKE CONWAY Crappie remain good, especially around and under the Arkansas 89 bridge. Minnows and jigs (white/chartreuse or black/chartreuse) are the best baits. Bass are still fair. Catfish reports remain excellent, with all kinds of bait bringing in the cats.

DeGRAY LAKE Bass fishing is good for both numbers and quality with lots of 3- and 4-pound fish reported. Best fishing has been in the upper part of the lake between Point 15 and Cox Creek. Throw a lipped or lipless crankbait in a natural shad with some chartreuse. Also, there are quite a few nice Kentucky bass showing along the bluff banks in about 20 feet of water. Crappie fishing remains good on the deep attractors at 22-28 feet on the main lake. Best pattern has been dropping a 2-inch tube lure on a 1/16-ounce jighead to the top of the brush and moving around the attractor very slowly. Hybrid fishing is fair with the fish scattered between Point 15 and Point Cedar.

LAKE SEQUOYAH Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Black bass were good on plastic worms and jigging frogs. Catfish reports were good using chicken livers.

LAKE MAUMELLE Black bass are good and biting on wacky rig worms and jigs. Black bass can be caught in 25-30 feet on dropoffs and creek edges. Kentucky bass are biting jigs in 30 feet of water. The white bass catch has been very good of late. Use Rooster Tails, CC Spoons or deep diving Bandits and Bombers. They are scattered all over the lake. Crappie fishing is excellent on minnows and jigs (chartreuse and white with very light line). Crappie are 20-30 feet deep, at the tops of structures near the edges of the channels and on the old road beds.