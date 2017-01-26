Georgia Tech routs sluggish Florida St.

GEORGIA TECH 78, NO. 6 FLORIDA STATE 56

ATLANTA -- Josh Okogie scored 35 points, Ben Lammers added 18 and Georgia Tech pulled its second home upset of a Top 10 opponent with a 78-56 victory over No. 6 Florida State on Wednesday night.

Georgia Tech (12-8, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) led 41-15 at halftime and 70-47 with 6:52 remaining on Lammers' dunk. Florida State never got closer than 18 points in the second half.

Few signs pointed to a meltdown for the Seminoles (18-3, 6-2). They were tied for first place in the ACC and had gone 5-1 in their last six games, all against ranked opponents.

Florida State never trailed in a five-point victory over Louisville last Saturday, but they fell behind so quickly that Coach Leonard Hamilton cleared his bench early the first half, using all 13 players. The starting lineup of Dwayne Bacon, Jonathan Isaac, Xavier Rathan-Mayes, Terance Mann and Michael Ojo averaged just 8.6 minutes before intermission.

Bacon, the ACC's eighth-leading scorer, finished with 12 points on 4-for-15 shooting. Nobody else scored in double figures for the Seminoles.

Quinton Stephens scored 13 points and hit 3 three-pointers for the Yellow Jackets. Okogie and Lammers combined for 25 rebounds.

Georgia Tech, which had lost 10 of 11 to Florida State, enjoyed its second home victory over a Top 10 opponent under first-year Coach Josh Pastner.

The Yellow Jackets upset then-No. 9 North Carolina on Dec. 31, three days after barely escaping with a home victory over North Carolina A&T. Though the victory over the Tar Heels was a big surprise, it came with students out for Christmas break and the football team playing a bowl game that day.

McCamish Pavilion was essentially a home game for North Carolina, which outnumbered Tech fans at least 3 to 1. The Jackets also played then-No. 9 Louisville at home before losing, but returned with a victory over a veteran Clemson team.

Last week, Georgia Tech lost by one point at Virginia Tech and by 13 at then-No. 16 Virginia.

In other Top 25 men’s games Wednesday, Johnathan Motley scored 25 points and No. 5 Baylor held on to beat Texas Tech 65-61 for the Bears’ 13th consecutive home victory. A week after getting a career-high 32 points against Texas, Motley was 15 of 16 on free throws as the Bears (19-1, 7-1 Big 12) pulled even with second-ranked Kansas atop the Big 12 standings with a 26-9 advantage at the free throw line. Justin Gray scored 12 points for the Red Raiders (14-6, 3-5). … Kethan Savage had 15 points, 10 rebounds and hit a go-ahead jumper with 4:00 to play as No. 11 Butler held off Seton Hall 61-54 after blowing a 13-point second-half lead. Andrew Chrabascz added 16 points for the Bulldogs (18-3, 7-2 Big East) after being shut out in his last game, ending a streak of 105 games in which he had scored. Kamar Baldwin added 12 points and Kelan Martin had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Butler, which has beaten Seton Hall (13-7, 3-5) five consecutive times and 7 of 8 since joining the Big East. … L.J. Peak scored 20 points and Georgetown held No. 16 Creighton to its lowest scoring game of the season in a 71-51 victory. The Hoyas (11-10, 2-6 Big East) held the Bluejays to 1 for 18 from three-point range and 34.5 percent shooting overall. Creighton (18-3, 5-3) entered the game second in the country at 52.8 percent. Justin Patton scored 20 points for Creighton. Rodney Pryor scored 18 points and Jessie Govan had 15 for the Hoyas. … Devin Robinson scored a career-high 24 points and No. 25 Florida made a school-record 19 three-pointers in a 106-71 victory over LSU. The Gators (15-5, 6-2) had little problem in handing the Tigers their worst home defeat in 54 seasons. Robinson, who was 9 of 15 from the field, made a career-high five three-pointers. Duop Reath led LSU (9-10, 1-7) with 15 points. Freshmen Skylar Mays and Wayde Sims had 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Tigers.

SEC

Aggies top Rebels

OXFORD, Miss. -- Admon Gilder scored a career-high 22 points and added seven rebounds and seven assists as Texas A&M defeated Mississippi 80-76.

Texas A&M (11-8, 3-5) outscored the Rebels 7-3 in the final 90 seconds to snap a three-game road losing streak in the SEC. Tyler Davis added 20 points, shooting 9 of 11 from the field, while Robert Williams had 15 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.

Ole Miss (12-8, 3-5) was led by Sebastian Saiz and Terence Davis with 19 points apiece. Deandre Burnett added 16 points and seven assists for the Rebels, who trailed 47-39 at halftime.

The Aggies shot 29 of 57 (51 percent) from the field and 7 of 18 (39 percent) from three-point range. Texas A&M hit 9 of 10 free throws in the final nine minutes and outrebounded the Rebels 39-23 to preserve the victory.

Ole Miss was 27 of 55 (49 percent) from the field and 11 of 25 (44 percent) from three-point range, including 5 of 8 from Davis.

The Rebels were unable to get a defensive stop and turned the ball over twice in the final 90 seconds. Aside from another solid performance from Saiz, the Rebels could not match the Aggies inside and struggled from the free throw line, hitting 11 of 17 (64 percent).

The Aggies won their second consecutive game for the first time since Dec. 10. Williams had five dunks in the first half and Davis had the go-ahead layup with 1:22 left that gave the Aggies a lead they never surrendered. The road victory should provide confidence as four of the next six games are on the road.

In other games involving SEC men’s teams Wednesday, Quinndary Weatherspoon had a career-high 29 points to lead Mississippi State to an 89-74 victory over Missouri. Lamar Peters had 23 points with a 7-of-11 showing on three-pointers for the Bulldogs (13-6, 4-3). Mario Kegler added 16 points. Jordan Barnett and Jordan Geist each had 18 points to lead Missouri (5-14, 0-7). The Tigers dropped their 11th consecutive game and suffered their 27th consecutive SEC road loss. Missouri used a red-hot shooting performance in the first half to lead the entire period. Mississippi State got within one point on several occasions and trailed by as many as nine. Missouri eventually settled in with a 43-39 advantage at the half. The Tigers shot 61.5 percent in the first half. … Alabama’s Braxton Key scored a career-best 26 points and was one of four Crimson Tide players to score in double figures in an 80-60 victory over Georgia. Corban Collins and Riley Norris added 15 points each and Jimmie Taylor contributed 10 before fouling out for Alabama (12-7, 5-2). Georgia (12-8, 4-4) was led by Yante Maten’s 20 points. The game’s notable moment came with 1:59 remaining in the first half when Georgia Coach Mark Fox charged on to the floor to contest a carrying call on Jordan Harris. Fox was assessed two technicals and ejected.

