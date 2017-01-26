Hogs flash grit of a team that wants to dance

The score was tied six times and the lead changed nine times, and with 6:02 to play Vanderbilt was sitting on a 15-point lead, its largest of a game in which it led almost 32 minutes.

At home, with at least a five-possession lead, the Commodores should have coasted to a second consecutive victory. They were coming off an upset over Florida in Gainesville.

Only this Arkansas team is different than most of the past 14 Arkansas teams.

Every single guy on the floor wanted the ball in crunch time.

After a pair of free throws by Daryl Macon -- who scored seven points, all on free throws, in the last 6:02 -- the comeback kick-started on a steal by Manny Watkins that Moses Kingsley converted into a three-p0int play. Jaylen Barford made a layup 24 seconds later to make it 58-50.

The teams battled with the lead swinging around the 8-11 point margin, but the Commodores were not picking up on a change in Dusty Hannahs' game.

Hannahs is a known bomber and has been contested heavily this season on the perimeter, and since Vandy shoots a lot of threes, it knows how to defend the three.

Hannahs started taking it to the rim after he was fouled on a three-pointer and made all three free throws. The next time he touched the ball he drew a foul and had a rare missed free throw, but he made one. On the next possession, he drove again but dished it perfectly to Watkins for a layup. The 'Dores were even more confused on how to handle him.

Hannahs scored the next three field goals on layups, and Macon added two more of his free throws, and it was 70-68 Vandy with 0:20 on the clock.

With 10 seconds remaining, Barford got a steal. Hannahs missed a three-pointer with 0:07 on the clock, but Watkins grabbed the rebound and got it to Macon, who was fouled on a three-point attempt with one second remaining.

The junior couldn't have been cooler in a pickup game.

He nailed all three, and the Razorbacks had their 16th win of the season and are now 5-3 in SEC play.

In that last 6:02, when the Razorbacks outscored the Commodores 28-12, five different Hogs scored.

Hannahs had 14 of his game-high 17 points in the comeback, Macon had seven, Kingsley three, and Barford and Watkins two each.

It was a win that will help their chances for the NCAA Tournament because it was on the road against a team that beat the No. 25 Gators on the road. The Hogs moved up three spots in the RPI to No. 28 with Tuesday's win.

It helped that the Kentucky Wildcats lost to Tennessee, which the Hogs beat in Knoxville. The Vols jumped 10 spots in the RPI to No. 52.

If the Wildcats can knock off Kansas, ranked No. 1 in the USA Today coaches poll and No. 2 in the AP poll, on Saturday it could be a huge boost for the SEC.

A victory would help the SEC get four teams in the tournament if Florida, South Carolina and Arkansas take care of business. Georgia, Tennessee and Mississippi State are long shots for March Madness, but a strong finish and a good showing in the SEC Tournament could go a long way.

For now, Mike Anderson has made his Razorbacks road warriors. It wasn't that long ago the Hogs had the reputation of not being able to win on the road.

Now they are 3-1 on the road and staring at visits to Oklahoma State, Missouri, LSU, South Carolina, Auburn and Florida, with home games -- which should start to sell out -- against Alabama, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Georgia.

The Razorbacks showed great grit Tuesday night when they believed in themselves.

