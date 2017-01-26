Hyundai's income plunges 39% in quarter

SEOUL, South Korea -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Wednesday reported that fourth-quarter income fell 39 percent to its lowest level in seven years, hit by weak demand in South Korea and the United States and higher costs from strikes and sales incentives.

The South Korean automaker said its October-December net profit was $859 million, compared with about $1.4 billion a year earlier.

The result missed analysts' forecasts. Analysts surveyed by FactSet, a financial data provider, expected net income of $1.3 billion.

Income also was lower than in the previous quarter, when Hyundai recorded its smallest profit since the first quarter of 2010.

Sales fell 1 percent to $21 billion. Operating income declined 33 percent to about $860 million.

The company blamed a July-September strike that pushed up production costs and caused the company to lose 95,400 vehicles worth of output. Lower car sales in South Korea also hurt.

For the full year, Hyundai Motor's 2016 net income fell 12 percent to $4.9 billion. It sold 4.86 million vehicles last year, a 2 percent decline from 2015.

Sales fell in key markets as the company was slow to respond to the growing popularity of sport utility vehicles and as demand for its mainstay sedans declined. In South Korea, fourth-quarter car sales fell 6 percent over a year ago. In the United States, sales dropped 14 percent.

The decline in South Korea occurred partly because buyers flocked to imported Toyotas and Volkswagens instead of Hyundai's Sonata and Genesis sedans. Hyundai raised its incentives for car buyers and increased spending on marketing of its premium Genesis brand, increasing overall costs.

The company said it plans to increase its production of sport utility vehicles, such as the Santa Fe and Tucson, in the United States and China this year.

Hyundai aims to sell 5.08 million cars in 2017, a 5 percent increase from 2016.

The company predicted a tough business environment in the U.S. car market this year and said interest rate increases could hurt the auto finance market.

Hyundai and sister company Kia Motor Corp. are the world's fifth-largest automaker. They operate production lines in Georgia and Alabama.

Before U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration, Hyundai announced that the automotive group plans to invest $3.1 billion in the U.S. over the next five years for research and development and for maintaining its factories.

"We are closely monitoring the Trump administration's move to strengthen trade protectionism and a possible pressure on the countries that have a trade surplus with the United States," Koo Zayong, Hyundai Motor's vice president, told investors. South Korea, Asia's fourth-largest economy, has a trade surplus with the U.S.

Despite the weak profit, Hyundai Motor kept its dividends at the same level as last year and announced its mid- to long-term dividend plan for the first time. It said it will increase dividends to 30 percent to 50 percent of its annual free cash flow, more than double its previous levels.

Shareholders have been pushing for higher returns and more transparency after Hyundai won a $9.1 billion bid to purchase real estate in Seoul's Gangnam district in 2014. Since then, the company has sought to appease shareholders by setting up an independent committee to convey minority shareholders' opinions to management.

